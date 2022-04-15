Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Trapped Victim Extricated Following 2-Car Crash At Parsippany Intersection

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Parsippany Police Department
Parsippany Police Department Photo Credit: Parsippany Police Department via Facebook

A trapped victim had to be extricated by emergency crews following a two-car crash at an intersection in Parsippany, authorities said.

The Parsippany District 5 Fire Department responded to the crash at Vail Road and North Beverwyck Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.

Crews worked to deploy a precautionary line as they prepared to extricate one victim from the driver’s side of one of the vehicles, the department said.

Both the front and rear driver side doors were removed before the patient was safely extricated and treated by EMS crews, the department said.

Assisting agencies include Parsippany’s Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad, Lake Hiawatha District 4 and 5, and the Parsippany Police Department.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

