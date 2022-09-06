Trapped Victim Airlifted Following 2-Car Crash In Sussex County (PHOTOS)

One person was flown to a nearby hospital following a two-car crash in Sussex County, authorities said.

The Sparta Township Fire Department responded to the crash near Sparta Avenue and Surrey Lane in Sparta and found the victim trapped in one of the vehicles around 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, the squad said.

The victim was safely extricated and remained conscious and alert during the rescue, the department said.

The victim was then flown to a nearby hospital for treatment by Hackensack Air 1, which landed near Mohawk Avenue.

The crash scene was cleared by 9:20 p.m.

Assisting agencies include the Sparta Ambulance Squad, Sparta Police Department, and St. Clare’s Paramedics.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene.

