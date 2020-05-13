Trapped Fire Chief Low On Air 'Self-Rescues' From Engulfed Jersey Shore Home

A photographer captured an image of a working fire chief escaping a multi-alarm blaze that destroyed two Jersey Shore homes Tuesday.

Long Branch Fire Chief Ronald Guidetti was trapped by flames on the top floor of one of the Monmouth Beach homes, the Long Branch Professional Firefighters FMBA Local 68 said Wednesday in a post.

“Unable to utilize the interior stairwell, he made his way to a window and found no egress ladder,” the firefighters association said. “He removed his face piece as he was running out of air to get the attention of members operating on the exterior.

“The chief self-rescued onto the stick of Truck 91 as the top floor conditions deteriorated rapidly.”

The three-alarm fire broke out late Tuesday morning on the roof of one of the homes on Valentine Street off Riverdale Avenue.

High winds blew the fire to a neighboring home.

Within 40 minutes, fire officials ordered both buildings evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Joining their Monmouth Beach and Long Branch colleagues at the scene were firefighters from Sea Bright, Asbury Park, Neptune Township, Little Silver, Fair Haven, Middletown, Oceanport, Elberon and Deal.

Also responding were Monmouth Beach police, the first aid squads of Monmouth Beach and Atlantic Highland and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Deputy EMS coordinators.

Monmouth Beach Detective Peter Rechtman and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office were investigating the cause.

Meanwhile, the Long Branch Professional Firefighters Association called Chief Guidetti’s escape “a stark reminder to stay sharp and always train.”

PHOTO ABOVE: @kevd0917

******

Aftermath Shannon Mulrain Tellechea

NOTE: A fundraiser seeks donations for the two families burned out of their homes "to help ease the pain of not having a change of clothing or any other essentials that have been lost," Shannon Mulrain Tellechea wrote. "We can't bring back what was lost but we can make the next few weeks somewhat easier.

GO TO: facebook.com/donate/242132283529733/242132313529730/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.