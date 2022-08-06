Contact Us
Trapped Driver Flown To Hospital Following Hunterdon County Crash: State Police

Valerie Musson
NorthStar medical helicopter
NorthStar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A trapped driver was extricated and flown to a nearby hospital following a serious crash in Hunterdon County, state police confirmed.

Officers responding to the crash on Dutch Lane in East Amwell Township found that a Jeep Wrangler had overturned and trapped the driver just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, NJSP SFC Lawrence Peele told DailyVoice.com.

The driver was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Peele said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

