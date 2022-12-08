Contact Us
Transformer Catches Fire, Causes Power Outages As Truck Strikes Utility Pole In Warren County

Valerie Musson
A transformer caught fire and caused numerous Warren County residents to lose fire as a truck slammed into a utility pole, authorities said.
The truck crashed into a utility pole on Route 31 South in White Township on the morning of Friday, August 12, according to the Mountain Lake Fire Company.

Route 31 was closed between Route 46 and Pequest Road as crews worked at the scene of the crash, which caused power outages throughout the area, the department said.

The driver was unharmed in the crash, WRNJ reports citing NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota.

A time for restoration was not clear, a post from Oxford Township said.

