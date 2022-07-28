Train Kills Pedestrian In Somerset County

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Somerset County, officials confirmed.

The crash involving Gladstone Branch Train 440 occurred just before 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 in Far Hills, NJ Transit officials said.

No injuries to the three customers or crew members were reported.

The train was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 12:22 p.m.

Gladstone Branch was temporarily suspended between Bernardsville and Gladstone but has since resumed. New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

