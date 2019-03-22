Trailer Topples On Rain-Slicked Route 287 In Oakland

The second crash of the morning Friday on northbound Route 287 in Oakland toppled a dump trailer, leaving it and a full-sized SUV in the middle of the highway and gravel across the road.

Traffic backed up quickly on the northbound highway near Skyline Drive just after 10:30 a.m.

There were no apparent injuries.

More than six hours earlier, two tractor-trailers involved in a crash on the same stretch of highway reportedly sent beer bottles crashing onto the road.

