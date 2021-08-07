Tragic Ending For Jersey City Man Whose Dog Ran Away In Care Of Pet Sitter

A dog who went missing in the care of a pet sitter died after he was located on Wednesday, his heartbroken Jersey City owner announced.

Diego Chaves tells ABC7 he left Goldendoodle Mac with a reputable pet sitter June 30 while he went out of town. On July 4, when Chaves returned from his trip, he reached out to the sitter to pick up the mini Goldendoodle.

The sitter said she wanted a few more hours before dropping him off, but Chaves insisted he wanted his dog right away, the outlet reports. But the sitter never showed up.

Chaves shared an email he received from the sitter, saying she was picking up another dog when Mac jumped out of the car and ran away.

"I am just so sorry this happened... and I am so upset with myself and heart broken," she wrote.

"I went to look this morning as well I barely slept I’m so sorry I am quitting watching dogs because of this I ams o upset with myself and embarrassed and ashamed."

Chaves later got a phone call saying Mac had been brought into the vet, he wrote on Facebook Monday.

"After rushing down to the vet we were informed that Mac had unfortunately passed away," he wrote.

"Please do not take this as a sign to harass or threaten the sitter. For now we just ask for time to mourn over the loss of our Mac."

Police are reportedly investigating.

