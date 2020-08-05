TRAGIC ACCIDENT: Bergen Man, 68, Electrocuted By Wire Downed By Storm

A River Vale man was electrocuted Wednesday when he apparently touched a live wire downed by Tropical Storm Isaias, responders said.

The 68-year-old victim was clearing branches and other debris from his front yard on Demarest Avenue at the Hillsdale border when he apparently walked into the wire around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, they said.

Officers found him unresponsive and not breathing, Police Chief Sean Scheidle said.

A PSE&G crew was summoned to cut power.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by an ALS unit soon after, the chief said.

Police notified the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, Schiedle said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, he said.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death, the chief said.

Hillsdale police also responded, he said.

