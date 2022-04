A tractor-trailer overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike early Friday, April 15, authorities confirmed.

The crash happened on the 15X interchange in Secaucus around 6:55 a.m., NJ State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

One person was seriously injured, but police did not say whether it was the truck driver.

No further information was provided.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

