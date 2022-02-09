Contact Us
Tractor-Trailer Hauling Live Chickens Catches Fire On Route 80

Valerie Musson
A tractor-trailer hauling live chickens went up in flames on Route 80 before dawn Tuesday, state police said.

The trailer was heading eastbound when it caught fire near milepost 8.1 in Knowlton Township around 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The driver was able to unhook the tractor from the trailer and was not hurt, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear how many chickens were killed, Slota said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

