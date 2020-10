A tractor-trailer jackknifed Monday on a busy Route 80 ramp headed toward the New Jersey Turnpike.

No injuries were reported in the mishap on the Ridgefield Park ramp from the eastbound highway onto southbound Route 95 shortly before 1 p.m., responders said.

A fuel leak was cleaned up before the rig was righted and removed.

Firefighters and New Jersey State Police were among the responders.

