Tour Van In Fatal Mass. Crash May Have Had NJ Passengers

A tour van operated by a company catering to Polish-Americans that picked up passengers in New Jersey crashed in Massachusetts Saturday, killing two people, State Police there said.

The people killed were identified only as two adult males. State Police said Saturday identification of the victims was "ongoing."

The state police said the van stopped for passengers in Philadelphia, Trenton, LInden, Wallington and New York before it crashed around 11 a.m. on I-95 in Attleboro, near the Rhode Island border.

The 2004 Econoline van was traveling northbound near Exit 3 when it was hit by a 2018 Toyota Rav 4. The collision caused the van to roll over into the southbound lane.

All 11 aboard the van were thrown from the vehicle. In addition to the two deaths, the other nine people who were aboard all suffered serious injuries, state police said.

The driver of the SUV, a Rhode Island woman, suffered only minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

