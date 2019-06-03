Tombstone Pins Bayonne Woman, 67, At North Arlington Cemetery

Two women were visiting a grave site at a North Arlington cemetery when one leaned on a tombstone that fell onto the other, pinning her, authorities said.

North Arlington police got the stone off the 67-year-old Bayonne woman at Holy Cross Cemetary off Ridge Road early Saturday, Police Chief Scott Hedenberg said.

She was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with arm and leg injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.