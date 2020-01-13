Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lyndhurst PD: Officers Subdue Combative DWI Jersey City Driver, Union City Companion
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Tire-Toting Tractor Trailer Splits, Tying Up Traffic Off GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
There were an estimated 1,250 tires on the trailer.
There were an estimated 1,250 tires on the trailer. Photo Credit: Greg Makroulakis (ABC Towing) for DAILY VOICE

A tractor-trailer buckled and bent at the westbound Route 4 ramp to Route 95 in Fort Lee during Monday’s morning rush.

The mishap occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m., jamming traffic.

The delays continued more than an hour while the cargo – used tires – was offloaded to another truck before the trailer could be towed. Fortunately, they'd been stacked in a way that kept them from rolling down the highway.

ABC Towing handled the job.

No injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.