TIRE IRON BEATDOWN: Armed NY Man Follows Victim To Rt. 46 Exxon Lot In Vicious Road Rage Attack

Valerie Musson
Exxon on Rt. 46 in Mount Olive/Mount Olive Police
Exxon on Rt. 46 in Mount Olive/Mount Olive Police Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Mount Olive Police)

An armed New York man was motivated by road rage when he followed a victim into the parking lot of an Exxon gas station on Route 46 in Mount Olive and initiated a vicious beatdown using a tire iron, authorities charged.

The fight occurred on Route 46 West in front of the Exxon gas station on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Mount Olive Police said.

Investigators found that Joseph H. Melillo, 55, of Monroe, NY, had allegedly followed the victim into the parking lot after a road rage incident prior to entering the township.

Melillo and the victim then became involved in a physical fight, where Melillo struck the victim with a tire iron while armed with a knife, police said.

Melillo was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was released pending a court hearing.

