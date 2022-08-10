Tiny Teen Wanted For Murder Captured By US Marshals In Philadelphia: DA

A 17-year-old girl who wounded a teen with his own gun and accidentally killed another person over the summer was captured by members of the US Marshals Service in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Jahme Barnes — who stands 4-feet 7-inches tall — had been wanted for murder in the Aug. 28 death of Dakari Rome, but is now facing a robbery charge as the shooting happened "during the commission of a robbery" in Pottstown, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Barnes was driving an Audi SUV with three passengers — Kasheem Williams, Dakari Rome and a 17-year-old identified only as JH — around 10 p.m. on Grant Street and Union Alley, Steele said.

Through a series of text messages, Williams and Rome convinced JH to let them hold his handgun, police said. The gun ultimately ended up in Barnes' hands. She videotaped herself before pointing the gun at JH and said, "What else you got?"

JH, in the back middle seat, told authorities he put his left hand up over the front seat and Barnes shot him. The bullet went through his hand and into Rome's chest, who was in the front passengers seat, killing him. JH fled the vehicle and was shot at by Williams as he ran down Union Alley, police said.

Barnes was charged with first-, second-, and third-degree murder, robbery, and various other offenses. She was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Scott T. Palladino with a hearing scheduled for 11 a.m., Oct. 18, before Magisterial District Judge Edward C. Kropp Sr.

Williams was arrested last month.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.