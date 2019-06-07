Times Square Bombing Plot: Suspect Seized By Joint Terrorism Task Force

A joint terrorism task force seized a Queens man whom they accused of planning to bomb Times Square.

Investigators arranged a sting after discovering that Ashiqul Alam, 22, was looking to buy guns, grenades and ammo to kill police and civilians, authorities said.

Alam, who lives with his parents in Jackson Heights, apparently was acting alone, they said.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes federal agents and members of the NYPD, among others, took Alam him into custody after he arranged to buy weapons, authorities said Friday.

They said they currently had no evidence to support terrorism charges – although he allegedly spoke of wanting to attack politicians in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Alam was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn Friday afternoon on federal weapons-related charges.

Two months ago, a philosophy professor from Hasbrouck Heights was caught entering St. Patrick's Cathedral with four gallons of gasoline, two cans of lighter fluid and lighters.

SEE: Hasbrouck Heights Professor Found Unfit To Be Tried In Attempted St. Patrick's Arson

