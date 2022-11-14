TikToker Details Kitchen Encounter With Brazen Burglar In Montclair Home

A Montclair resident took to TikTok in an effort warn others after a terrifying encounter with a burglar in his home over the weekend.

The Harrison Avenue resident who identified himself only as Troy said he was in his living room watching a movie with his daughter when he heard a noise coming from his kitchen on Friday, Nov. 11.

He paused the movie, but turned it back on when he thought he was the crazy one. Less than 20 seconds later, Troy heard another noise. This time, his dog did too.

Both went running into the kitchen and ran after the guy, who bolted into the backyard and over the fence, across the street to Porter Park. It was in that moment Troy thought to himself, "What are you doing?" he said in the video.

And so, Troy went home and called the police, who showed up in several vehicles within minutes.

Luckily, all the burglar got away with was about $200 from his wallet, according to Troy and local police. And thankfully, nothing else happened, Troy said, urging others to share his video and spread awareness that these types of incidents are happening every day.

According to police, a Christopher Street resident reported seeing a male trying to get into her home that same night, while she was reviewing her home surveillance footage. The suspect attempting to open a glass sliding door, which was locked. He then proceeded through a gate out of camera view. He was described as a thin built male, wearing dark pants and possibly a grey hooded sweatshirt over his head and a mask, police said.

"These guys, they jump over backyard fences, test the door, sneak in and grab what they can," Troy said. "Thank God nothing happened beyond that. It was the most insane night of my life.

"Be safe out there."

Click here to watch Troy's PSA.

