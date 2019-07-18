Three Youths Charged In Swastika Graffiti Incidents In Bayonne

Two teens and another youth have been charged with placing Nazi-style graffiti in three different locations in Bayonne, the city’s Office of Emergency Management announced.

“Thousands of Bayonne residents fought against Nazi Germany during World War II. Our community rejects swastikas, nooses and all other hateful symbols and everything they represent,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.

Davis held off on discussing the incidents publicly at the request of the police, who were concerned that statements could complicate the investigation, Davis added. The investigation was conducted by Bayonne and NJ Transit police.

Jeremy Marion, 18, and Seth Lupianez, 19, both of Bayonne, have been charged with criminal mischief, bias intimidation and conspiracy. Also charged was a boy whose name was withheld because of his age.

Swastikas and the phrase “Atomwaffen Division” were found painted on a sign at Dennis P. Collins Park, on the Faces of Bayonne art installation on 8th Street and at the 45th Street Light Rail platform.

“Atomwaffen Division” refers to a Neo-Nazi network. “Atomwaffen” means atomic weapons in German.

