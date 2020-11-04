Three Wounded In One Paterson Shooting, Arrest Made In Another

Three people were shot in Paterson overnight Saturday, shortly after authorities made an arrest in another shooting hours earlier.

One of the three victims, a 23-year-old city man, was found shot in the arm in the 400 block of Grand Street shortly before 12:30 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

As police were tending to him, they learned that two other men – one 27, the other 22 – were taken by a civilian in a private vehicle to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

This came after a 33-year-old man was shot on East 32nd Street near 11th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Arrested in that shooting a short time later was Wayne A. Smith, 37.

The victim, like the others, was treated at St. Joe’s for injuries that authorities said didn’t appear life-threatening.

Smith, meanwhile, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

