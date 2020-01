At least two people were hospitalized after a sedan, a coupe and an SUV were involved in a collision on southbound Route 208 in Hawthorne Monday afternoon.

The left and center lanes were blocked while the victims were tended to, the wreckage removed and the crash investigated just north of Lincoln Avenue.

Hawthorne police were joined by local EMS and Glen Rock police, among other responders, at the 3:30 p.m. call.

EMS workers tend to the injured. Douglas Haber for DAILY VOICE

Crash scene on southbound Route 208 in Hawthorne. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

