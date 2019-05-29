Three-Time DWI Driver From Oakland Goes To Jail -- And That's Just The Start

An Oakland resident is only just beginning to pay her debt to society by spending the next three months in the Bergen County Jail after being convicted of her third DWI. And it's a gonna be a steep bill.

Susan Anderson, 53, was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Bergen County Jail following the May 16 Municipal Court conviction, Capt. Christian Eldridge said.

It doesn't end there, however.

Under New Jersey law, a third-time DWI offender loses his or her license for 10 years.Once it's restored, the driver must use an ignition interlock device -- and pay $4,500 additional insurance premiums each year for three years.

A maximum of 90 days of community service is also required, along with 12 to 48 hours of work at an intoxicated driver resource center.

Other surcharges and fees include a $100 to the Alcohol Education and Rehabilitation Fund (AERF), a $75 Neighborhood Services Fund surcharge, $280 for IDRC fees, the cost of the ignition interlock, a $100 DUI enforcement surcharge, and more.

Anderson was sentenced by Judge John A. Conte Jr.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.