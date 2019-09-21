Three Teens Nabbed In Paramus After Another Pre-Dawn Police Chase, Glen Rock Officer Injured

Another stolen vehicle, another wild pre-dawn police chase in Bergen County occurred before overnight Saturday – only this time an officer was injured.

And once again, out-of-town teenagers were responsible, police said.

Detective Sgt. James Calaski was working a detail aimed at catching car thieves when he spotted a vehicle with a burned-out tail light and a passenger wearing a ski mask on Lincoln Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

A computer check showed the vehicle stolen out of Elizabeth, he said.

Calaski followed it into Ridgewood, where a village officer in a marked unit joined him.

At that point, the driver sped off into Midland Park, Ackermann said.

Uniformed Glen Rock officers picked up the pursuit as the vehicle headed back towards Goffle Road and onto southbound Route 208 through Hawthorne, Glen Rock, Fair Lawn and then onto eastbound Route 4 in Paramus, he said.

The driver failed to negotiate the exit near Paramus Honda, disabling the vehicle, the chief said.

All three occupants bailed out, he said.

A New Jersey State Police helicopter and Bergen County Sheriff’s K9 unit were summoned to help search for the suspects, all of whom were captured, Ackermann said.

Police signed delinquency complaints for receiving stolen property, eluding and resisting arrest against all the three suspects – 16 and 17, all from Roselle – he said.

They were being held in the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro pending a hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

A Glen Rock office who cut his hand scaling a fence during the chase was treated at The Valley Hospital before being released, the chief said.

A little over a week ago, an overnight pursuit of another vehicle stolen out of Glen Rock made its way south through several towns and then back north before police broke off the chase in Paterson.

SEE: Glen Rock Stolen Car Chase Goes Down To Paramus, Back Up To Paterson

“The investigation into this crime, as well as a series of stolen vehicles and burglaries in Glen Rock, remains ongoing,” Ackermann said. “The public is once again reminded of the importance of locking their homes, garages, sheds and vehicles and that it is never safe to leave or keys or key-fobs in your vehicle.”

