THREE STRIKES: Pedestrians Hit In 3 Northwest Bergen Towns In Barely 20 Minutes

Pedestrians were struck in three different Northwest Bergen towns in a span of less than 20 minutes Friday night.

The most serious was unresponsive, had a weak pulse and was bleeding from the head after being struck around 6:35 p.m. on Ramapo Valley Road in Oakland, first responders said.

Police blocked intersections to clear a path for the ambulance to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, with CPR being conducted on the victim. Investigators were requested to the scene.

Minutes earlier, a pedestrian struck on Grove Street in Waldwick was reported to be going in and out of consciousness.

A little over 15 minutes before that, around 6:15 p.m., a pedestrian was taken to the Trauma Unit at St. JSt. Joe's after being struck on North Maple Avenue.

Police everywhere continue to warn drivers and pedestrian alike that even the slightest distraction could lead to serious injury or death.

Neither should ever assume the other will stop and both should remain 100% alert, they say.

