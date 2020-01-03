Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Three Stabbed, Slashed in Englewood Brawl

Jerry DeMarco
Englewood police
Englewood police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Englewood police were pursuing answers after a Sunday afternoon brawl sent three people to area hospitals with stab or slash wounds.

Police responded to the 2:15 p.m. call of several people involved in a fight on West Palisade Avenue near Palisade Place, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Several injuries were reported by victims "being either stabbed or slashed with a knife or some other edged instrument," Halstead said.

Two victims were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and one to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Police hadn't established their ages, the reason for the fight or who stabbed whom, the deputy chief said.

At least one arrest was expected, he said.

Daily Voice

