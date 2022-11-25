Three Stabbed At Harrah's In Atlantic City: Police

A fight that broke out at Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City led to charges being filed against four men, including three who were stabbed, authorities said.

The incident brought police to the valet area around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 Three victims were hospitalized.

Wanted warrants have been authorized and issued for the arrest of the following individuals who remain fugitives:

Dante Braxton, 24, of Atlantic City: Aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Jamile Rivera, 29, of Atlantic City: Aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Kamal Allen, 34, of Bridgeton, NJ: Aggravated assault (2 counts), possession of a weapon (2 counts), and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (2 counts).

Akbar Pearson, 33, of Camden, was also stabbed and has been charged with aggravated assault. He was issued a summons pending a future court date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

