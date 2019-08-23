Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Three Shot, One Dead, Outside Paterson High-Rise Complex

Riverview Terrace, Paterson
One of three men shot outside a Paterson high-rise complex Thursday night died of his injuries, authorities said Friday morning.

Shadire Scott, 19, of Paterson was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center just after 9 p.m., two hours after the shooting outside the Riverview Terrace complex on Presidential Boulevard, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Also struck were 38-year-old Santos Lantigua of Jersey City and Xavier McCray, 25, they said.

Scott was treated at the hospital and released, authorities said.

Lantigua remained in stable condition, they said.

