Three Shot Near Notorious Paterson Drug Corner

Three victims were struck Monday afternoon by shots fired in one of the Paterson's most notorious neighborhoods.

This year alone, more than a dozen people have been wounded in shootings along a stretch of a half-dozen or so blocks along 10th Avenue on the city's Eastside littered with open-air drug markets that authorities say is controlled by the Icy Boys gang, records show.

Police on Monday found two wounded city men, one 39 and the other 63, after shots were fired around 2:50 p.m. near the corner of 10th and East 26th Street, authorities said.

A 40-year-old Paterson woman who also was struck flagged down a responding unit, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

All three were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds in the leg, arm and buttocks, respectively, responders said.

One remained in critical condition, although Valdes and Baycora didn't say which.

They also didn't say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

Gun violence has continued unabated in Paterson, with 22 people killed and 134 wounded this year, one of the most violent in recent history.

