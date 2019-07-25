Contact Us
Three Passengers Hospitalized, Driver Cited, After Vehicle Rolls In Oakland

Jerry DeMarco
Oakland police
Oakland police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Three passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries after their vehicle rolled into a ditch in Oakland on Thursday, authorities said.

Responding police, firefighters and First Aid Squad members found the vehicle on its passenger side off Skyline Drive around 12:45 p.m., Detective Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

The three passengers were removed from the 2017 Nissan and taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, the lieutenant said.

The Ringwood driver, who wasn’t injured, received a careless driving summons, Eldridge said.

