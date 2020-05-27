Three Men Wounded In Paterson Shooting

For the second time in less than 48 hours, three victims were wounded in a shooting in Paterson.

Gunfire erupted on Jefferson Street, just off North Main Street, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

City police found the men – 24, 22 and 18 – with gunshot wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

All three were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether they had any suspects.

They asked that anyone who may have seen something or has information that could help authorities investigating the shooting contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342 .

A 15-year-old boy was among three victims wounded in a shooting on Sunday outside a Paterson liquor store that gave one of the Silk City’s most notorious drug-dealing street gangs its name.

