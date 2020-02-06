Three Injured In Separate Route 17 Crashes

Three people were injured in separate Thursday morning crashes on either side of Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus.

The first occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. and the next about a half-hour later, both near Hollywood Avenue.

Two people were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

Traffic was jammed on either side of the highway.

Responding were Ho-Ho-Kus, Ridgewood and Saddle River police, Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters and Ho-Ho-Kus and Ridgewood EMS.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and provided the information.

