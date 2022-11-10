Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Home Depot Double Stabbing Nets Two Arrests In Central Jersey
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Three Hospitalized When Vans Collide In Ho-Ho-Kus

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ho-Ho-Kus crash Oct. 11.
Ho-Ho-Kus crash Oct. 11. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Three people were hospitalized in a Ho-Ho-Kus crash Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The minivan and the work van collided at the intersection of Wearimus and Deerhill roads sometime in the afternoon hours.

Both occupants of the minivan, a man and woman, were hospitalized, as was the driver of the work van. The minivan driver was apparently issued a summons.

Both vehicles were towed by CityWide towing. 

Boyd A. Loving also contributed to this story.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.