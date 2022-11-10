Three Hospitalized When Vans Collide In Ho-Ho-Kus

Three people were hospitalized in a Ho-Ho-Kus crash Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The minivan and the work van collided at the intersection of Wearimus and Deerhill roads sometime in the afternoon hours.

Both occupants of the minivan, a man and woman, were hospitalized, as was the driver of the work van. The minivan driver was apparently issued a summons.

Both vehicles were towed by CityWide towing.

Boyd A. Loving also contributed to this story.

