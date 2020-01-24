Three Hackensack Men Busted In Drug Raid On Quiet Street

Three Hackensack men were charged after an early-morning raid Friday on a quiet residential street turned up pot, TCH vape cartridges, drug paraphernalia and illicit proceeds, authorities said.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team and county sheriff’s K-9 unit assisted in the 6 a.m. raid, which Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said followed an investigation into drug dealing from the single-family Anderson Street home.

Arrested were Nicholas Wey, 25, Peter Pojer, 34, and Nelson Negron, 58.

All were charged with various drug offenses before being released on summonses pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the captain said.

"The residents of Hackensack deserve to have neighborhoods that are free of crime and illegal drugs,” DeWitt said. “The residents can be assured that Hackensack police officers will continue to strive to keep the community safe."

The captain encouraged anyone who witnesses a crime or has information about one to reach out to CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota, which offers cash rewards of up to $1,000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.bergencrimestoppers.com .

******

ALSO SEE: Hackensack police busted a local drug dealer and his cousin after watching a deal go down, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/hackensack-police-convicted-crack-dealer-caught-selling-again/782364/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.