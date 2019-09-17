Three Chases, Hours-Long Search Turns Into Clifton Car Burglary Arrest

Persistence paid off for Clifton police who caught an overnight car burglar, authorities said.

Two thieves took off through backyards when they spotted officers responding to a burglary call near the corner of Leopold Terrace and West Fourth Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

At least five vehicles had been broken into and ransacked, he said.

Two hours later, a caller directed police to Parkway, where a suspicious man was seen emerging from the woods.

The suspect ran off again, Bracken said.

Around 6 a.m. -- four and a half hours after the initial call -- an officer still checking the area noticed two suspicious men walking on Main Avenue toward Paterson.

He chased one down, but the other got away, the lieutenant said.

Charged with several counts of burglary was Jose Martinez, 19, of Passaic.

Detectives were trying to identify the second suspect.

Police asked that anyone who might have seen something, or has surveillance video that could help the investigation, call Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

