Three Charged In Killing Of Jersey City Man, 21

Three men were arrested Monday and charged in the murder of a Jersey City man earlier this summer, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Tyshawn Kitchens, 19, of Irvington, has been charged with murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses. Corey Walker, a 22-year-old Westwood man, has been charged with murder and conspiracy, along with Rashad Terry, 30, of Jersey City.

Kitchens and Terry were already in custody at the Hudson County jail when they were charged with murder. Walker was arrested on New Heckman Drive in Jersey City.

The three have been charged in the murder of Markell Albright, 21, who was found unresponsive near 127 Wilkinson Ave. around 8:30 p.m. July 23. Albright, who had been shot multiple times, was pronounced dead about a half-hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.

Prosecutors plan to ask for pretrial detention of all three suspects at a hearing Friday.

