Three Charged In 'Horrific' Burning, Beating Of Dog In Newark

A 17-year-old has been arrested and two others charged for beating a dog and setting the animal on fire in Newark earlier this month, police said Monday.

All three of the suspects are Newark residents. The other two, who both remain at large, are a 15-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man, Kamal Loyal (pictured). They are being charged with arson, animal cruelty, conspiracy and criminal mischief.

On June 5, residents living near Columbia Avenue and Plymouth Street were awoken by the sound of someone knocking over garbage cans. They called police later that morning because parked cars had been damaged.

But the residents also made another, far more terrible discovery: the corpse of a dog that had been beaten to death and burned, according to police.

“I commend detectives from the 6th Precinct for identifying those responsible for the outrageous torture of this defenseless animal,” Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

“I applaud those area residents who immediately contacted police when they discovered the fatally injured dog. Everyone has a right to feel safe in our neighborhoods, people as well as pets.”

