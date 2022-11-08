Three Americans Found Dead In Mexico City AirBnb

Three American friends were found dead under unknown circumstances at an Airbnb in Mexico City, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Local police found the bodies of Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28 and of Virginia Beach, and Courtez Hall, 33, of New Orleans, LA, at their vacation rental on Oct. 30, WAVY first reported.

The US Embassy in Mexico said only that local authorities were investigating the deaths, leaving the victims' families with more questions than answers.

"The Mexican police were not very forthcoming with information,” Jennifer Marshall, Marshall's mom, told WTKR. "Also, the language barrier was incredibly difficult as well.”

Florence and Marshall are both from Virginia Beach and had been close friends since graduating from Kellam High School, according to several news outlets.

Marshall had recently been working as a teacher in New Orleans, where he became friends with Hall, reports say.

The trio were said to be in town to celebrate "Dia de Los Muertos," or "The Day of The Dead," a holiday traditionally celebrated in Mexico around Halloween.

Florence's boyfriend, who was not accompanying her on the trip, told WAVY that he was concerned for her well-being and requested that the Airbnb owners conduct a wellness check after a disconnected phone call during which Florence expressed how she didn't feel well and that "something wasn't right."

That's when police found the three friends' bodies.

Florence was remembered on a GoFundMe as a massive light in the community, having launched a successful candle and self-care business titled "Glo Through It."

"She inspired us constantly with her honesty, her confidence, her vulnerability, and her unshakable motivation to grow her business," reads the fundraiser, which had raised nearly $800 as of Nov. 8.

Hall's family was also turning to the community for support on a GoFundMe, considering the sudden funeral costs they will be dealing with.

It had raised more than $5,000 as of Nov. 8.

Though no fundraiser was immediately found for Marshall, his mom told news outlets that he was "incredibly proud" of being an educator.

