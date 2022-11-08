Three Americans Found Dead In Mexico City AirBnb: Report

Three American friends were found dead under unknown circumstances at an Airbnb in Mexico City, the New York Post reports.

Local police found the bodies of Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28 and of Virginia Beach, and Courtez Hall, 33, of New Orleans, LA, at their vacation rental on Oct. 30, the outlet says.

The US Embassy in Mexico said local authorities were investigating the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

