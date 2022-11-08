Contact Us
Three Americans Found Dead In Mexico City AirBnb: Report

Nicole Acosta
Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence, of Virginia Beach, were among three friends found dead in an AirBnb in Mexico City.
Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence, of Virginia Beach, were among three friends found dead in an AirBnb in Mexico City. Photo Credit: Jordan Edward Marshall/Kandace Florence (Facebook photos)

Three American friends were found dead under unknown circumstances at an Airbnb in Mexico City, the New York Post reports.

Local police found the bodies of Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28 and of Virginia Beach, and Courtez Hall, 33, of New Orleans, LA, at their vacation rental on Oct. 30, the outlet says.

The US Embassy in Mexico said local authorities were investigating the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here for more from the NY Post.

