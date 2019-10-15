Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Police Chase Down Bike-Riding Pre-Dawn Burglary Suspect From Passaic
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Three 14-Year-Old Boys Grazed By Gunfire In Violent Paterson Neighborhood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hamilton Avenue and Summer Street in Paterson
Hamilton Avenue and Summer Street in Paterson Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Three 14-year-old Paterson boys shot in one of the city’s most violent, drug-infested areas sustained only superficial wounds, authorities said.

The boy were struck in the area of Hamilton Avenue and Summer Street shortly before 8:45 p.m. Monday, they said.

All three were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and released following treatment, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

They didn’t confirm reports that they incident might be tied to a fatal Sept. 22 shooting near the corner of 12th Avenue and East 23rd Street.

SEE: Paterson Man, 29, Eighth Shot Dead In Two Months

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.