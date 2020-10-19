Thousands Of Chicken Wings Tossed In Route 287 Mishap

Fortunately the Super Bowl is still 111 days away. Loads of flatties and drummies got trashed after a truck full of frozen chicken wings tipped Monday morning off Route 287.

Firefighters got the driver of Paterson’s Menella’s Poultry Company out through the passenger side after the crash closed the ramp from northbound Route 208 to northbound 287 in Franklin Lakes around 9 a.m.

He was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, responders said.

The boxed and bagged wings were removed through the ripped-open roof by a Bobcat loader and tossed into a roll-off flatbed dumpster to be carted away.

In case you were wondering, the National Chicken Council (yes, there is one) says Super Bowl Sunday is probably the biggest wing-eating day of the year, with fans scarfing down an estimated 1.23 billion wings.

That's more than 100 million pounds worth -- 50,000 tons.

This season's big game, Super Bowl LV, is on Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa.

