Thousands In Cocaine Thrown Off 8th Floor Of Apartment In NJ Bust Involving PA Shooting Suspect

Thousands of dollars' worth of cocaine and guns were thrown from the eighth floor of a New Jersey apartment before it was recovered from the streets below during a drug investigation, leading to a slew of charges for two of the residents involved, including a PA shooting suspect using an alias, authorities said.

A month-long investigation into the distribution of cocaine led detectives to the 600 block of West State Street in Trenton, where surveillance officers saw Jose Borges-Navarro open an eighth-floor window and throw two duffle bags out around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, June 13, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

A search of the area below turned up a loaded Ruger .357 handgun and approximately six ounces of cocaine, which was strewn on the ground and on a parked vehicle.

Meanwhile, a search of the duffle bags turned up a four-ton, heavy-duty bottle jack and a large silver press used to press powder cocaine into kilograms, Onofri said.

Borges-Navarro, 33, was found in the living room of the apartment and taken into custody.

A small amount of cocaine was also found in the bathroom and on the window ledge of the apartment, authorities said.

A second search of a residence on the 500 block of West State Street turned up a loaded black and tan ‘ghost gun’ and a loaded black and silver revolver.

The occupant, Jose Azcona, 24, was arrested as he was leaving the front door.

Both suspects were charged with several narcotics and weapons offenses.

It was learned during processing that Borges-Navarro was using an alias, and that his real name is Juan Antonio Sanchez. He was also wanted for a 2019 shooting in Reading, Pennsylvania, Onofri said.

The street value of the cocaine totals about $17,000, investigators said.

Motions have been filed to detain both suspects pending trial.

The investigation was led by the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Trenton Police Department.

