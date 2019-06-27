THIS SUNDAY: Pink Heals Rallies First Responders For Special Waldwick, Cliffside Park Boys

Two special young boys will be treated to a parade of first responders this Sunday in Waldwick, thanks to Pink Heals of Bergen County.

Both Cole McKeon of Waldwick and Austin “AJ” Katchen of Cliffside Park were diagnosed months apart last year with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that attacks certain types of nerve tissue.

Before his first birthday, AJ had successful tumor resection surgery, the first of several operations. He’s also undergone chemotherapy that kept him hospitalized several months.

Doctors declared AJ in remission last summer, but his immunotherapy and radiation treatments have continued. Two months ago, he began receiving an experimental treatment that will continue for the next year to hopefully ensure that his cancer never returns.

Harsh treatments have ended for Cole.

After 5 rounds of high-dose chemotherapy, 14 sessions of radiation and seven rounds of a trial immunotherapy only available at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, doctors found no evidence of disease this past February.

Cole is continuing a vaccine trial that helps prevent relapse.

With its pink fire trucks and police cars, Pink Heals partners with first responders, local businesses and families to bring love and support directly to families in need, many of whom are dealing with a serious illness.

The nonprofit organization has asked all emergency services – including police and EMS vehicles and fire apparatus -- to participate in the “Emergency Vehicle Rally for Cole and Austin” on Sunday, June 30, in Waldwick.

The entrance to the staging area will be off West Prospect Street and Harrison Avenue.

Staging opens at 11:15 a.m., and the procession begins at 1 p.m.

Signed on so far:

Allendale Fire Department

Bergen County Sheriffs Office

Carlstadt Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Cliffside Park Fire Department

Demarest First Aid Squad

Fair Lawn Police Department

Fair Lawn Fire Rescue

Fort Lee Fire Department

Fort Lee Fire Prevention

Fort Lee Police Department

Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Garfield SWAT Team

Glen Rock Fire Department

Glen Rock Police Department

Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Hackensack Police Department

Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Ho-Ho-Kus Fire Department

Holy Name Hospital Emergency Services

Kinnelon Volunteer Fire Company

Leonia Fire Department

Life Safety Lighting

Little Ferry Fire Department

North Arlington Hose Co.1

Norwood Fire Department

Oakland First Aid Squad

Old Tappan First Aid Squad

Paramus Fire Department

Parsippany Heavy Rescue

Parsippany Rescue Utility

Pink Heals NNJ

Ramsey Ambulance Corps

Ridgefield Fire Department

River Edge Fire Department

Ridgewood Emergency Services

Ridgewood Fire Department

Saddle River Fire Department

Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Waldwick Fire Department

Waldwick First Aid Squad

Wayne Fire Co. #3

Wyckoff Fire Department

