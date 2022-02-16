'This Is My F—ing Hood': Newark Man Brutally Attacks Cashier After Cutting Line, Report Says

A cashier at a fried chicken joint in Newark was hospitalized with injuries suffered by a customer who she had apparently scolded for cutting the line, according to authorities and recent news reports.

The man — who remains at large — assaulted the woman following a "quarrel" around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Golden Wings, Fish and Fried Chicken on South Orange Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The man reportedly grabbed the cashier by her hair and placed her in a "full nelson," then slammed her onto the ground, according to a report by RLS Media. He punched her in the eye repeatedly while she was down, kicked her in the ribs and choked her while yelling "This is my f—ing hood,", the outlet says citing a police report.

The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is reportedly in stable condition.

