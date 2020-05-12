Third Man Charged In April Killing Of Jersey City Girl, 17

A third individual was charged in the April shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in Jersey City, authorities announced Saturday.

Jeremy Perez, age 22, was arrested near Danforth Avenue and Old Bergen Road on Dec. 4 around 6:45 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Perez was charged with the April 1 killing of 17-year-old Stephanie Jacquez, and the attempted murder of an 18-year-old man, Suarez said.

Darby Shirden, age 20, and Shaquan Rush, were previously arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Jacques was found at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Oak Street around 8 p.m. on April 1 with a gunshot wound to her lower body, Suarez said. Another man was also found nearby with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Both were taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

On April 2, Jacques was readmitted to the hospital and pronounced dead just before 11 a.m., Suarez said. The cause of death was gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.

