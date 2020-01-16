Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Third Fire In 38 Months Ravages Garden Center Greenhouse In Paramus (VIDEO)

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
WARNING: This video contains offensive language
WARNING: This video contains offensive language Video Credit: Boyd A. Loving

The third fire in a little over three years at a Paramus garden center severely damaged a greenhouse Wednesday night.

Flames erupted at Denny Wiggers Landscapes and Garden Center on Paramus Road across from Bergen Community College shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters quickly knocked it down, with no injuries reported.

The cause wasn’t immediately determined.

A fire in November 2016 seriously damaged a back corner of the main building. Four months later, a blaze that blew through the roof of a woodshed.

Paramus Road was temporarily closed in both directions between Midland Avenue and Century Road during Wednesday night’s fire.

Bergen County sheriff’s officers assisted with traffic control.

Borough police and EMS and the Paramus Rescue Squad also responded.

Boyd A. Loving shot the video and contributed to this story.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.