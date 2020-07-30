Thieves Don’t Even Wait, Steal Brand-New SUV While Clifton Family Unloads Groceries

Members of a Clifton family were unloading groceries from their brand-new SUV Wednesday night when a group of brazen thieves pulled up, stole the car and led police on a chase into Newark that ended in a crash, authorities said.

A Clifton police cruiser and another SUV involved in the theft crashed on Avon Avenue in Newark during the pursuit, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The officer was OK, but the thieves evaded capture, he said.

It all happened in an instant.

The family was unloading groceries from their 2020 Hyundai Sonata at the corner of Grove Street and Robin Hood Road around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when another SUV pulled up.

Two thieves hopped out and sped off in the Sonata, followed by the trail vehicle, Bracken said.

Clifton police spotted and began chasing both vehicles on eastbound Route 3.

The pursuit ended in Newark with the crash and a foot chase.

The Sonata was later recovered in Irvington, Bracken said.

