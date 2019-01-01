Thief Steals NYPD Scooter, Caught In Paterson, Police Say

A thief made it all the way to Paterson with a stolen NYPD scooter, said local police who arrested him.

Police got a call and stopped Richard Raphael Lopez, 43, just before 11:30 a.m. Friday as he drove the stolen vehicle on Trenton Avenue, Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Lopez, who lives on Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, was charged with receiving stolen property and released pending a hearing, Speziale said.

