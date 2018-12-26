Thief Gets Physical Snatching Cellphones From Elmwood Park Verizon Store

A brazen thief snatched cellphones and ran from the Verizon store in Elmwood Park Friday night, authorities said.

It was a "snatch and run with a little physical force," Police Chief Michael Foligno said, but no serious injuries were reported.

The thief fled the Route 46 store and vanished around 6 p.m., responders said. There was no immediate physical description.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Michael Jannicelli contributed to this report.

