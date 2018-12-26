Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh


Thief Gets Physical Snatching Cellphones From Elmwood Park Verizon Store

Jerry DeMarco
Police at the Route 46 Verizon store in Elmwood Park.
Police at the Route 46 Verizon store in Elmwood Park. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

A brazen thief snatched cellphones and ran from the Verizon store in Elmwood Park Friday night, authorities said.

It was a "snatch and run with a little physical force," Police Chief Michael Foligno said, but no serious injuries were reported.

The thief fled the Route 46 store and vanished around 6 p.m., responders said. There was no immediate physical description.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Michael Jannicelli contributed to this report.

