Thief Drags Jersey Shore Officer With Car During Struggle: Police

A Jersey Shore police officer was dragged by a catalytic converter thief during a struggle last week, authorities said.

The Keyport officer responded to reports of a man trying to steal a catalytic converter off a vehicle near Main Street around 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 31

The man struggled with the officer and was able to get into what is believed to be a light gray or silver, older model, four-door sedan. During the struggle, the vehicle struck and dragged the officer as it was fleeing the scene. The officer was not seriously injured and was recovering.

Anyone with information please contact Keyport Police Department, Detective Robert Hassmiller 732-264-0706.

